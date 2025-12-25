Future Delivers Holiday Cheer & New Shoes To Families In Need

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Future gave back in a big way through his FreeWishes Foundation by gifting new shoes to children and families in Decatur during the holidays.

Future brought holiday spirit and fresh footwear to Decatur families as his FreeWishes Foundation returned with its annual “Joy in Every Step” giveaway, handing out brand-new shoes to children and teens just in time for Christmas.

Held on Sunday, December 21, from 1 to 4 P.M., the event focused on supporting youth ages 2 to 17 and their families who are struggling financially during the holidays.

The initiative, now a seasonal tradition, also extended support to local schools, shelters and youth-focused groups in the area.

The goal of the giveaway is impactful yet straightforward: provide kids with properly fitting shoes and a sense of joy during a time that can be especially difficult for families under economic stress.

The FreeWishes Foundation, founded by Future and his family, has long prioritized community outreach in Georgia.

According to the organization, the event is designed to “remove a common barrier for children who need properly fitting shoes and spread holiday cheer through meaningful giving.”

Volunteers, community partners, and supporters gathered to distribute shoes and create a warm, festive atmosphere for attendees.

Future, a GRAMMY-winning artist and Atlanta native, has used his platform to consistently give back through the foundation’s programs, including educational support, wellness initiatives, and holiday outreach.

The Decatur event is part of the FreeWishes Foundation’s broader mission to uplift underserved communities through targeted, hands-on efforts.