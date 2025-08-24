Future Merging Hip-Hop & Dance With “DS2 Remixed: The Ballet”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future is stepping into the world of ballet with a daring reinterpretation of his acclaimed album DS2, teaming up with Grand Marnier and Emmy-winning choreographer Ebony Williams for a one-night-only performance titled DS2 Remixed: The Ballet on September 19 in Brooklyn.

The show will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), a 166-year-old institution known for blending classical arts with contemporary expression.

The performance will transform Future’s 2015 mixtape and his first #1 album into a full-scale ballet, featuring an all-Black cast of professional dancers and a custom wardrobe by designer LaQuan Smith.

“DS2 changed the game for me,” Future said. “A decade later and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary.”

Williams, who made history as the first Black American woman to dance with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and appeared in Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video, will direct the choreography.

Her background in both concert dance and pop culture makes her uniquely suited to bridge the gap between Hip-Hop and ballet.

The performance marks a continued collaboration between Future and Grand Marnier, which chose BAM for its history of supporting Black artistry and its evolution from classical performance to contemporary experimentation.

“This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community,” said Mari Ogino, BAM’s Director of Corporate Strategy. “We’re proud to partner with Grand Marnier on this landmark performance that so beautifully fuses innovation with representation.”

Sonia Lessuck Pirolo, Category Marketing Director for Cognacs and Champagnes at Campari America, said the event reflects the brand’s philosophy.

“Just as DS2 broke the mold of conventional rap a decade ago, Grand Marnier has always existed at the intersection of tradition and disruption,” Pirolo said. “This performance does exactly that with two seemingly disparate art forms, creating a cultural moment that honors the heritage of both while fearlessly pushing creative boundaries.”

DS2 Remixed: The Ballet will debut at BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House on September 19.