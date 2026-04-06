Fuzzy Fazu Stripped Of Jewelry During Daytime Robbery In Viral Footage

Fuzzy Fazu gets robbed of all his jewelry in broad daylight, and the whole thing’s caught on camera for everyone to see.

Fetty Wap’s boy Fuzzy Fazu got stripped of his jewels in broad daylight on a New Jersey street, and the whole thing’s on camera for the world to see.

Surveillance footage shows the New Jersey rapper getting rushed by armed individuals who took all his visible jewelry right there in the middle of the day.

The robbery happened on a residential street in the Paterson area, with multiple attackers moving fast and coordinated.

What’s wild is how the whole thing played out. Fuzzy Fazu stayed relatively calm while his crew scattered in different directions, which is the opposite of what you’d expect when armed people are coming at you.

The robbers knew exactly what they wanted and moved with purpose, hitting him for everything he had on him.

This isn’t some random street crime either. Fuzzy Fazu’s been connected to the Paterson Hip-Hop scene and has worked with Fetty Wap, the legendary Paterson rapper who broke through with “Trap Queen” and became a major force in Hip-Hop.

The connection between these two artists puts this incident in a different light for people who follow the New Jersey rap community.

The video’s gone viral because it captures something real and raw that people don’t usually see documented so clearly.

Fuzzy Fazu’s been building his own music career with features and releases, but he’s still relatively under the radar compared to bigger names in the industry.