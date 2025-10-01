Gavin Newsom Mocks Kid Rock Over Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gavin Newsom reignited his online war with Kid Rock this week after conservative voices slammed the NFL’s decision to tap Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The latest jab came after MAGA commentator Nick Adams tweeted Monday, “Kid Rock and Jason Aldean would have made a great Super Bowl Halftime show. Bad Bunny will just further divide the American people.”

Newsom’s press office fired back with a blunt reply: “Wrong. Kid Rock has been INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from performing in California and as such, he cannot perform at Super Bowl LX!!!”

Wrong. Kid Rock has been INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from performing in California and as such he cannot perform at Super Bowl LX!!! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 30, 2025

The tweet added fuel to Newsom’s ongoing strategy of using social platforms to needle conservative figures, often borrowing the same exaggerated tone that made Donald Trump’s social media presence infamous.

On September 20, Newsom declared, “BECAUSE OF HIS HORRIFIC MUSIC, CALIFORNIA WILL INDEFINITELY SUSPEND KID ROCK FROM PERFORMING IN THE GOLDEN STATE. YOU’RE WELCOME! — GCN.”

That wasn’t the first time the governor took aim at the rocker. Over the summer, Newsom’s team posted a fake campaign-style graphic reading, “Kid Rock Wants You to Support Governor Newsom.” Kid Rock didn’t hold back, replying, “The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ.”

The uproar centers on the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar, as the halftime show’s headliner on February 8, 2026.

Critics on the right have labeled the move divisive, pointing to the artist’s past criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement. Still, the NFL’s decision likely reflects Bad Bunny’s broad international appeal, not politics.

He’s one of the most-streamed artists in the world and has sold out stadiums across continents.

Newsom’s digital tactics have become a signature of his political brand. Since Trump’s return to office, the California governor has leaned into what some critics call “dark woke” messaging — a blend of sarcasm, trolling and meme warfare aimed squarely at conservative influencers.

The result? Massive engagement. His tweets regularly rack up tens of thousands of likes and shares, generating headlines and drawing attention far beyond California’s borders.

Political analysts see the strategy as a calculated attempt to test whether Democrats can thrive in the same online arenas Republicans have long dominated.

Newsom hasn’t limited his social media attacks to Kid Rock. He’s also taken repeated swipes at Trump, posting fake Time magazine covers and all-caps declarations that mimic the former president’s style.

The broader debate over the Super Bowl show reflects a recurring culture war. Past halftime performers, such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd, have all faced similar pushback from conservative circles.

The NFL, meanwhile, continues to lean into global talent that resonates with younger and more diverse audiences.

For Newsom, the clash with Kid Rock offers more than just a viral moment — it’s a chance to sharpen his national profile. With speculation swirling about a possible 2028 presidential run, the governor appears to be positioning himself as a counterweight to Trump’s influence.

The Super Bowl, which typically draws more than 100 million viewers, remains a prime stage for political messaging.

As the February 2026 event nears, more voices from both sides of the aisle are likely to weigh in.