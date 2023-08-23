Gillie Da King Challenges Joe Budden To A Celebrity Boxing Match

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will the two rappers-turned-podcasters step into the ring?

Fans of two of the most popular Hip Hop-centered podcasts got to see a cross-over interview. Joe Budden of The Joe Budden Podcast recently sat down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game‘s Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

The 94-minute conversation between Joe Budden, Gillie Da King and Wallo267 covered various topics. At one point, Gillie laid down a challenge to Budden to meet him in a boxing ring.

“Let’s do a celebrity boxing match, me and you,” Gillie told Budden. The former Slaughterhouse member responded, “How much?” All three men then discussed possible payouts for the sporting event.

Gillie Da King and Joe Budden have been exchanging shots online for years. Another round in the lighthearted podcast battle took place in May when Budden made fun of Gillie’s home.

“I don’t want to hear none of the money talk from you n####. Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom,” said Budden on his show. Then the dispute spilled onto social media.

On the latest Million Dollaz Worth of Game episode with Joe Budden as a guest, Gillie Da King shot back, “You talked about a window in my bedroom, n####. We’re doing a celebrity boxing match!”

In case there was any confusion about his intent, Gillie went on to say he was “dead f###### serious” about setting up the fight. The Philadelphia native suggested Gillie Da King vs Joe Budden could co-main event an upcoming Jake Paul pay-per-view.

“I’m gonna go train, I’m gonna spar for two months, I’m gonna beat the f###### leather off of you,” Gillie told Budden. The New Jersey-bred MC replied, “I’m gonna fold you up.”