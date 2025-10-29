GloRilla Confirms Romance With Brandon Ingram Courtside Smooch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brandon Ingram and GloRilla turned heads with a courtside kiss during the Mavericks game, making their relationship status loud and clear.

GloRilla pulled up to the Mavericks game in Dallas Sunday night and made it crystal clear she’s not single—NBA baller Brandon Ingram walked over mid-game and planted a kiss on her right in front of everybody.

She was chillin’ courtside with stylist EJ King, rocking a flashy chain that had Ingram’s jersey number “3” iced out on it. And then boom—Ingram rolls up, leans in for a kiss, they hit their lil’ handshake routine and the internet went wild.

The clip went viral instantly, and folks were loving it.

People have been speculating about these two since July, but they’ve kept things low-key—until now. Earlier this month, GloRilla showed up to another NBA game wearing the same “3” chain, which had people thinking she was dropping hints.

Now it’s official. Public kiss, handshake, the whole thing—no more guessing.

With Megan Thee Stallion also dating Mavs guard Klay Thompson, people are calling this the “NBA WAG era” for female rappers. Hip-Hop queens locking it down with court kings.

Ingram is in his seventh season with the Pelicans, still putting up solid numbers and holding it down for New Orleans.

The Raptors took the L that night, but Ingram definitely scored in a different way. That kiss might’ve been the biggest win of the night.