GloRilla Loses It Courtside After Brandon Ingram Delivers Epic Win For Raptors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

GloRilla could not contain herself after her boo, Brandon Ingram, landed a buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers.

GloRilla turned an NBA courtside moment into a viral spectacle Tuesday night when she erupted with joy after Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning shot for the Toronto Raptors, igniting the arena.

The Memphis rapper sprang from her front-row seat with unfiltered excitement as Ingram sank the decisive bucket in the final seconds of the November 26 matchup.

Video clips captured her leaping, shouting and throwing her arms in the air, stealing the spotlight from the hardwood and turning the moment into instant internet gold.

Ingram sank a 15-foot jumper with 0.6 seconds left to give the Raptors a 97-95 over the Indiana Pacers. GloRilla’s reaction spread like wildfire online.

The two confirmed their relationship in September, making it Instagram official with a playful photo together.

After the buzzer-beater, the pair shared a brief handshake courtside, a moment captured and posted by the NBA’s official Instagram account.

GloRilla, 26, has become a regular fixture at Raptors games and one of the NBA’s most recognizable celebrity supporters this season.