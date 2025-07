Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla returned to her roots by teaming up with Checkers for a $4 deal, years after working their drive-thru as a Memphis high schooler.

GloRilla flipped burgers before she flipped the script on her career, and now she’s back where it all started—this time on the menu.

The Memphis rapper has teamed up with Checkers and Rally’s to launch her own limited-time combo called the “$4 Unbeatable Meal Deal,” a nod to her early days working the drive-thru before her rise in Hip-Hop.

The fast-food chain rolled out the partnership Tuesday (July 29) on Instagram with a post that read, “Glo Da P ain’t ever steered you wrong — 4 items for $4?! Pick one (Cheese Double, Spicy Chicken, or Glo’s BBQ Jacked Burger), add fries, a drink, AND apple pie. That’s a full plate for a lil’ price. Pull up NOW.”

The collab is more than a marketing move—it’s a personal milestone. GloRilla, born and raised in Memphis, worked at a Checkers location in 2016 while finishing high school.

“Checkers is where I got my start, and now I’ve got a meal deal with my name on it,” GloRilla said in a statement. “Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me. I’m grateful to Checkers & Rally’s for riding with me—and trust, it’s all the flavor and all the fire, for just four bucks.”

GloRilla’s Checkers Deal Marks Full Circle Moment

A resurfaced video shows her taking orders at the drive-thru, long before she became a Grammy-nominated artist.

Now, she’s not just serving food—she’s starring in a national campaign. The rollout includes a commercial series titled “One Big Collab,” spotlighting her journey from employee to brand partner.

The timing couldn’t be better. GloRilla has been trending for more than just her music.

She recently posted videos flaunting her gym gains in revealing outfits. “Natural no bbl,” she captioned one clip. “But I’m still gone give em hell.”

She also rang in her 26th birthday with a Cabo getaway, where she was spotted getting close with NBA player Brandon Ingram.

Just days earlier, she hosted the first-ever “GloRilla & Friends GLO Bash” on Friday (July 25) at FedExForum in Memphis—a full-circle moment that brought her back to the city where her career began.

That concert followed her arrest on felony drug charges following a police search of her home..