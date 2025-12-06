GloRilla & Young Thug Back On Good Terms: “We Cool”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla and Young Thug have officially buried the hatchet after a leaked jailhouse call earlier this year ignited a public fallout between the two Hip-Hop artists.

The tension began when a recorded phone call from Young Thug surfaced in September, where the Atlanta rapper dismissed GloRilla with harsh words after she was compared to Rihanna. “That bch ugly as fk,” he said. “They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing… I would not pursue her, like at all.”

The clip quickly went viral online, prompting Thug to issue a public apology via X (formerly Twitter). “First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” he wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to u twin.”

GloRilla didn’t let the insult slide quietly. She clapped back on her track, “Brianna,” where she referred to Thug as “Jamaican Vegeta.” But despite the lyrical jab, the two eventually reconnected and hashed things out in private.

Speaking to Complex, GloRilla confirmed the two have made peace. “We cool, we cool,” she said. “It was a funny conversation. I don’t take a lot of stuff too serious. Like, I joke, especially if it ain’t no death or fighting matter, nothing like that. I ain’t going to take it too serious.”

Thug followed up with another apology on his track “I Miss My Dogs,” further signaling his remorse.

Now that the dust has settled, GloRilla says a collaboration might not be off the table. “We’ll see about it,” she teased.

According to Billboard, the two artists reached an understanding following a private conversation, marking a truce that could open the door to future collaborations.