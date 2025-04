Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CeeLo Green is stirring the pot again, teasing fans with what appears to be album art for the next Gnarls Barkley album. On Sunday (April 20), the Dungeon Family member uploaded an abstract image of himself alongside Danger Mouse with the caption, “#run Gnarls Barkley album is coming #soon.”

Gnarls Barkley—the duo of CeeLo Green and producer Danger Mouse—haven’t released an album since 2008’s The Odd Couple. The project served as the follow-up to their breakthrough blockbuster, St. Elsewhere, which arrived in 2006 with the hit single “Crazy.”

The track peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topped the U.K. Singles Chart. It was nominated at the 2007 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and was platinum certified for moving more than one million records. St. Elsewhere also received a nomination for Album of the Year.

Green spoke to AllHipHop in February 2024 about the long awaited Gnarls Barkley album. At the time, the Goodie Mob co-founder said it was nearly complete.

“Let the people know that the new Gnarls Barkley is on the way,” Green said. “We are much much closer [to getting it done] than we were [last year]. We are a quantum leap closer. Let ’em know.”

With Green based in Fayette County, Georgia and Danger Mouse in New York City, they’ve been getting creative when it comes to recording. Green said they either went to each other’s respective studios or traded music over the internet.

“It was a combination of the two,” he revealed. “When schedules permit, we get together. We’ve gone out to Joshua Tree, just me and him, and talked. Sometimes it’s just about connecting on a personal level and then we can work on music from that point on. But we have about 20 songs finished at this point.”

Green has expanded his career into television over the years. He served as a coach on The Voice for multiple seasons, did voiceover work for American Dad and appeared alongside Madonna for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2012. Other television endeavors include The Masked Singer, The Soul Man, How to Rock and Anger Management. He also provided the voice of Shuggie in the Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.