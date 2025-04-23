Gordo & Mustard Exchange Insults Over Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gordo and Mustard’s simmering tension over their ties to Drake and Kendrick Lamar exploded online this week with insults, unfollows and toilet seat jabs.

Gordo kicked things off last week after noticing Mustard had quietly unfollowed him on Instagram.

“Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig, he tweeted. “Sad day… headlining chella must of got to his head.”

Mustard fired back on Monday (April 21) with a jab that lit up social media. “Aint going back and forth with a n#### that’s happy to change music on another n##### toilet seats,” he wrote. “Let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you i have multiple houses with my own toilet seats and many of my own chains to wear.”

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there. Gordo, who has been touring globally, took a swipe at Mustard’s role as an opener on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX tour.

He posted a clip from a packed show, writing, “10,000 tickets in Santiago Chile! I hope more ‘DJs’ get to experience this feeling… headlining your own worldwide tour is UNREAL!!!”

10,000 tickets in Santiago Chile! 🇨🇱🥹



I hope more “DJs” get to experience this feeling… headlining your own worldwide tour is UNREAL!!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MX7Jtoe5Ow — GORDO (@GordoSZN) April 21, 2025

Mustard clapped back again, this time with a pointed insult: “the guy wants a attention. keep slaving at those over seas shows brother … don’t forget to buckle dudes pants after you done.”

Then came the chain photo. Mustard uploaded a shot of Gordo wearing jewelry at Drake’s house.

“omg girl i can’t believe it b####,” he teased in the caption. “He really left me in his house with all his chains he trust me. im his fine s###.”

Gordo Clowns Mustard Over Coachella Set

Gordo responded by mocking Mustard’s Coachella set, which leaned heavily on Kendrick Lamar’s music. “Imagine devoting your entire Coachella set to a guy that wouldn’t drive an hour to pop out for you,” he wrote.

During that same Coachella performance on April 18, Mustard doubled down on his allegiance to Kendrick by playing “Not Like Us” twice, prompting the crowd to chant along to lyrics aimed at Drake.

The feud between the two producers traces back to last August when Mustard accused Gordo and Drake of deliberately dropping Diamante to compete with his album Faith of a Mustard Seed. Gordo’s project sold 20,000 units, while Mustard’s moved 18,000.

Mustard also took aim at Drake in an interview with The New York Times, saying, “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy.” He also labeled the rapper “the Malcolm X of white people” in a separate post on X.

Gordo responded with a mix of praise and shade: “I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a f###### legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy.”

The tension between the two producers mirrors the larger rift between their respective collaborators, with Mustard producing Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” and Gordo aligning with Drake.