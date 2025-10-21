Gucci Mane Faces Explosive Accusations In New “Surviving Trap Music” Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane is the focus of a new documentary that revisits the disputed origins of Trap music and his former group S.Y.S.

Gucci Mane and a disputed rap legacy take center stage in Surviving Trap Music, a new documentary diving into the murky beginnings of Atlanta’s Trap movement and the fallout within his early crew S.Y.S.

The 90-minute film, Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S., is heading to the festival circuit and revisits the early 2000s when S.Y.S.—made up of Gucci Mane, 4Tre, Bolo, Cold Blooded Da Don and South Boy—pushed mixtapes through East Atlanta.

Directed and produced by South Boy, the documentary mixes unseen footage with pointed claims about betrayal and ownership of Trap’s early sound.

At the heart of the film is a long-standing accusation: that Gucci Mane walked away from the group just before the release of “Icy,” the hit record that launched his solo career. Members of S.Y.S. claim the song came from their catalog.

Gucci refutes that in rare archival footage featured in the film.

“The irony of this controversial true story is that it will resonate with any group of artists who ever came together to trust each other and chase a dream,” said associate producer Wong Lorene. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

The documentary also highlights Gucci’s rise to mainstream recognition, including his 2020 Verzuz battle with Jeezy, which pulled in 5.5 million viewers and generated over 7 billion online impressions.

The event outperformed several major award shows that year and reignited interest in Trap’s foundation.

“This film contains the humble beginnings of one of the biggest entertainers in the world,” said co-producer Raymond Forchion, who also worked on the Oscar-nominated Last Breeze of Summer. “We are excited to bring this entertaining and passionate piece of underground Hip-Hop story with tons of unseen footage and unheard music to the world.”

Emmy-winning cinematographer Ben Mesker led the visual work on the project.

The team is currently planning a North American festival run and is in talks with streaming platforms for global distribution.

A trailer is now available at SurvivingTrapMusic.com and the film’s Instagram page.

Check it out below: