DDG Loses Custody Of Kid & Guns Over Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey secured temporary full custody of her 16-month-old son and a restraining order against DDG after alleging repeated physical abuse and fearing for her child’s safety, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles.

The Little Mermaid star was granted both legal and physical custody of the toddler until a scheduled court hearing.

The decision followed her emergency petition, which claimed she acted without notifying DDG because she “was afraid that the violence would re-occur” and worried he might take their son “out of the area” before the court could intervene.

Halle Bailey also obtained a temporary protective order, citing multiple alleged assaults by DDG since their breakup in October 2024.

In her filing, she detailed the first alleged incident in January, which she said happened after she tried to arrange visitation. The court documents included photos of a chipped tooth and bruises on her arm.

The restraining order mandates that DDG stay at least 100 yards away from both Bailey and their child. He is also barred from possessing firearms and prohibited from contacting her directly or indirectly.

Additionally, Bailey requested that he not be allowed to use his streaming platforms to incite harassment, asking the court to prevent him from “weaponizing” his audience against her.

The next court date is set to take place on June 4.