HoneyKomb Brazy Grandparents’ Deaths Sparked Costly Cleanup For Property Owner

HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents’ murder led to a $2,200 demolition bill after Mobile officials cleared the remains of the fire-damaged home.

HoneyKomb Brazy became the center of a civic dispute and a criminal tragedy on Tuesday after the Mobile City Council voted to charge a property owner $2,200 for demolishing the charred remains of the home where his grandparents were killed during a 2021 drive-by shooting.

The house on Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile’s Happy Hill neighborhood was destroyed after gunmen opened fire and ignited a blaze that killed Tony and Leila Lewis.

The city says the property owner failed to properly clear the site, leaving behind the concrete slab and debris.

“That work involved, from the city’s perspective, the removal of the remaining slab and unburned debris from the property that the homeowner did not remove,” David Daughenbaugh, Mobile’s director of municipal enforcement, told Fox10. “And then it also included leveling the site, grading it, so it’s level and doesn’t hold water. And then also put some hay down with some grass seeds so you do not have erosion.”

The $2,200 bill covers both the physical labor and the administrative costs associated with the demolition and cleanup. The deadly shooting that led to the destruction of the home has since developed into a complex murder case.

Four men have been charged in connection with the attack, but only two, Terrance Santez Watkins and Patrick Vashun Lewis, have been served warrants. Prosecutors are pushing to try them together in court next month.

Testimony from a 2022 hearing revealed the motive behind the shooting was linked to a personal feud between Watkins and OMB Peezy. A detective testified that Watkins felt disrespected during a Facebook livestream and retaliated by targeting the grandparents of HoneyKomb Brazy, since he and Peezy are close.

HoneyKomb Brazy was recently released early from federal prison in October 2025 after serving nearly two years of a 30-month sentence for a gun possession charge stemming from a December 2023 traffic stop in Mobile County.