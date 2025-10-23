Hungry? Gets Some Free Chicken Thanks To Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake celebrated his upcoming 39th birthday by offering free chicken sliders through his Dave’s Hot Chicken business.

Drake turned his investment in Dave’s Hot Chicken into another birthday celebration for fans nationwide.

The Canadian rapper’s restaurant chain announced Thursday it will give away free chicken sliders and tenders at all locations on October 23, marking the day before his 39th birthday.

The Los Angeles-based chain has made this birthday promotion an annual tradition since 2021, when Drake became a significant investor in the Nashville-style hot chicken concept.

CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement to USA Today, “Each year, millions of fans visit us and post on social media about how Dave’s Hot Chicken blows their mind. We want to continue this tradition of taking care of our fans while celebrating our most famous investor, Drake. We hope everyone both at home and abroad will come out on October 23 for a slider on us.”

Customers can claim their free slider or tender by visiting any Dave’s Hot Chicken location between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The promotion requires downloading the Dave’s Hot Chicken app, with the in-app offer available to scan at checkout. No purchase is necessary, but the deal excludes online and third-party delivery orders.

Drake’s investment in Dave’s Hot Chicken proved lucrative when private equity firm Roark Capital acquired the chain for $1 billion in June 2025. Industry reports suggest Drake held a 25-35% stake in the company, potentially earning him between $250 and $350 million from the sale.

The same private equity firm owns Subway and Dunkin’, positioning Dave’s Hot Chicken for massive expansion.

Founded in 2017 as a $900 pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot, Dave’s Hot Chicken has grown to hundreds of locations across the United States and internationally. The chain attracts celebrity backing from Usher, Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan alongside Drake’s investment.

The restaurant chain expects to reach 400 stores this year following its acquisition by Roark Capital.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has expanded into Canada with seven locations in Ontario and Alberta, with several more in development, including Vancouver.