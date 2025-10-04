Ice Cube Tour Bus Fire Bombing Investigation Results Are In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube’s tour bus caught fire in downtown Portland but police say it wasn’t targeted—it was a random act of vandalism with no suspects yet identified.

Ice Cube saw his tour bus go up in smoke last month in downtown Portland, but investigators say the blaze wasn’t personal—it was random vandalism.

The fire broke out early on September 23 near Southwest Oak Street and Broadway, just hours after the Hip-Hop icon wrapped his “Truth to Power” performance at the Moda Center.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews arrived quickly, dousing the flames that had engulfed the front passenger-side tire and ventilating the smoke that filled the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The rapper and actor was not on the bus at the time of the incident. He had been on tour celebrating 40 years in the entertainment industry, with stops across the country featuring tracks from his N.W.A. days to solo classics.

After speculation swirled online about whether the fire was targeted, Portland police issued a statement clarifying the nature of the incident.

“The front passenger tire fire of a charter bus on September 23 near the corner of SW Oak and Broadway is an open and active investigation that looks to be a random act of vandalism with no evidence of an incendiary device used to initiate the fire,” the department said.

Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation remains open. Police are asking anyone with information to step forward.

The incident adds to a series of vandalism cases that have plagued downtown Portland in recent years. According to The Oregonian, city officials have been grappling with property damage and public safety concerns in the area.

Ice Cube, who rose to prominence in the late 1980s with N.W.A., has since built a multi-faceted career as a solo rapper, film star and producer.

The Moda Center stop was part of a national run that has drawn large crowds and highlighted his decades-long influence on Hip-Hop culture..