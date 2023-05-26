Ex-Trump Aide Writes New Book With Approval From Rapper Ice Cube

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two worked together when the “Jackin’ for Beats” rapper got the Trump administration to invest money into Black communities.

Rapper Ice Cube has co-signed a former employee of President Donald Trump.

The N.W.A. founding member, who once rapped “F##k tha police,” has aligned himself with a Black Republican who believes he has a plan to help Black people that the GOP should consider.

Former White House urban policy advisor Ja’Ron Smith enlisted Ice Cube to write the foreword to his new book, “Underserved: Harnessing the Principles of Lincoln’s Vision for Reconstruction for Today’s Forgotten Communities,”

The book unpacks President Abraham Lincoln’s vision for helping the underserved, former slave and indigenous populations after the devastation of the Civil War, according to Cleveland.com.

“Lincoln had ideas around how to help poor white Americans and poor Black Americans situated in a way to help them seek the American dream, but he was assassinated, and the vice-president who replaced him worked with the old plantation owners, and that kicked off the beginning of the Jim Crow era,” Smith says.

Ice Cube believes that Smith is on to something and knows what he is talking about.

The two worked together when Cube approached the Trump administration on a plan to create a half-trillion dollars in Black community investments.

AllHipHop.com reported Cube had no problems aligning with the Trump administration in an effort to get money back into the African American communities that can link their family story to American slavery.

“He’s a person who really gets the issues that are plaguing underserved communities, specifically the Black community, and he’s willing to work with anyone that’s willing to help underserved Black communities,” said Smith of his rap friend.

Let’s see if Ice Cube does the book tour with his friend.