Ice Cube’s 2023 BIG3 Season To Kick Off With Chicago Concert

Twista and other Chicago-bred rappers will perform on opening day.

Season six of BIG3, the 3-on-3 league co-founded by O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson Sr., begins on June 25. Chicago’s United Center will host basketball action as well as rap performances.

Chicago natives Twista, Do or Die, Crucial Conflict, and Shawnna will hit the stage in the midwestern arena. The upcoming concert experience is part of Hip Hop culture’s 50th-anniversary celebration taking place this year.

“Our fans don’t just come for games, they come for the full BIG3 experience, on and off the court. We have persevered for six seasons against all odds and expectations – even through COVID-19,” says Ice Cube.

The BIG3 CEO continues, “Because we have the most skilled players, innovative partners, the best venues, and most importantly, the best fans in sports. We will continue to break barriers and bring in viewers by providing the best sports experience of the summer all season long.”

Ice Cube and co-founder entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz announced the BIG3 in 2017. The inaugural Big3 Championship game took place on August 26, 2017. Trilogy defeated the 3 Headed Monsters.

Coach Stephen Jackson’s Trilogy team is the two-time defending champion. With three overall BIG3 titles in five years, Trilogy looks to add another trophy to its dynasty. The Gilbert Arenas-coached Enemies face the champs in the season opener.

Ice Cube’s Cube Vision production company reportedly teamed with Jesse Collins Entertainment to film a sports docuseries about the BIG3 league. The program will follow Cube as the emcee/actor faces the challenges of building a new basketball league.