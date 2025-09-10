Ice Spice Says She’s A Real Lyricist, Explains How Taylor Swift Helped Her Write

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice opened up about criticism of her lyrics and revealed how Taylor Swift’s advice helped her stay focused.

Ice Spice opened up about creative doubts and public scrutiny, crediting Taylor Swift for offering steady guidance during a pivotal moment in her rise to fame.

In a recent interview with Nylon, the Bronx-born rapper addressed criticism about her songwriting and shared how Swift’s words helped her stay grounded as her career took off.

“The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real,” Ice Spice said. “One of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine.’”

Swift initiated the remix after reaching out to Ice Spice directly. The track debuted with more than 5 million streams in its first weekend, breaking previous records for both artists.

The success of the remix also solidified a friendship that began during a whirlwind year for Ice Spice, who was adjusting to sudden fame and financial success.

Now 25, Ice Spice has landed four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 since her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” dropped in August 2022.

Despite the accolades, she’s faced repeated doubts about her lyrical skills.

“People were trying to say that I’m not a lyricist, and I just kind of went in with the attitude of ‘Yeah, they’re right. I’m not.’ But it’s just not true,” she said. “I didn’t really feel like having to prove that. But I figured I’d let you know that I definitely knew I was [a lyricist]. The whole time.”

The rapper said Swift’s advice has stuck with her during moments of creative frustration.

“Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me,” she said. “She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me.”