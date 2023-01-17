Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Rumor About Her OnlyFans Earnings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A rumor claimed Iggy Azalea earned $307,000 in her first 24 hours on OnlyFans after launching her account on January 13.

Iggy Azalea debunked a rumor claiming she made over $300,000 in her first 24 hours on OnlyFans.

The Australian rapper set the record straight after her rumored earnings appeared on various websites and social media accounts. Iggy Azalea didn’t disclose how much she made on OnlyFans, but she dismissed the $307,000 figure spreading online.

“Lol, Y’all just be saying s### to say s### at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lol, Y’all just be saying s### to say s### at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

Hours later, Iggy Azalea said she will never reveal how much money she’s earning on OnlyFans. She reminded fans to not believe the rumored sum and thanked them for their support.

“With love. I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog,” she wrote. “amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source. Thanks to everyone supporting me. Crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way!”

With love.

I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog.



amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source.



Thanks to everyone supporting me 🙇‍♀️🥹🔥



Crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

Iggy Azalea launched her OnlyFans on January 13. She joined the platform to release a mixed-media project titled Hotter Than Hell.

“Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on,” she stated. “I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”

Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans costs $25 per month. Subscribe here.