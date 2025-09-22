Internet Loses It After Saucy Santana Allegedly Has Medical Emergency At Waffle House

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Saucy Santana was reportedly hospitalized after a medical emergency at a Waffle House in Atlanta and fans expressed serious concern.

Saucy Santana was reportedly rushed to a hospital after a suspected medical emergency unfolded at a Waffle House in Atlanta.

A video circulating on social media has prompted concern and raised questions about the rapper’s condition.

The video, which has not been independently verified, shows paramedics escorting someone on a stretcher out of the restaurant.

Viewers quickly identified the individual as the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rashad Jamiyl Spain. The footage has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions.

Concern spread across Facebook and Instagram, where users shared prayers and well-wishes. Roughly four hours after the incident, Santana posted on Facebook, a move many interpreted as a positive sign regarding his health.

praying for saucy santana — ‎ً (@dying4time) September 22, 2025

Saucy Santana getting rolled out of a Waffle House by paramedics and all I can say is Atlanta don’t owe me nothing 😭 — Phoenixx (@lAmPheonix) September 22, 2025

No official statement has been issued by his team, and the exact nature of the emergency remains unclear.

Santana, who first gained attention as a makeup artist for the City Girls, broke into the music scene in 2019 with his debut single “Walk Em Like A Dog.”

By 2021, he had gone viral with “Walk” and “Here We Go,” both of which fueled TikTok trends. His track “Material Girl” became a cultural moment, later remixed with Madonna as “Material Gworrllllllll!”

The Connecticut-born artist, who relocated to Florida at the age of 10, has made appearances on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

He’s worked with artists like Nicki Minaj and often credits Gucci Mane, Trina and Tampa Tony as early inspirations.

Santana, who is openly gay, has also spoken out about the challenges he’s faced in the Hip-Hop industry.

In a 2019 drive-by shooting that injured him and two others, Santana said he believed the attack was rooted in homophobia.