Isaac Hayes III Settles With Donald Trump Over Use Of Classic Soul Song

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Isaac Hayes’ estate reached a confidential settlement with Trump over unauthorized use of “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign events.

Isaac Hayes’ family reached a settlement with Donald Trump over unauthorized use of “Hold On I’m Coming” during campaign rallies and videos.

The estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, claiming that Trump’s campaign used the song 133 times without permission during his 2020 and 2024 presidential runs.

Isaac Hayes III announced the resolution on Monday on the social media platform X, stating the family “are satisfied with the outcome.”

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works,” Isaac Hayes III said. “We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates. Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

The settlement terms remain confidential, but end a legal battle that began when the estate demanded $3 million in licensing fees and damages.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash had granted a preliminary injunction in September 2024, ordering Trump’s campaign to stop using the song immediately. Trump’s lawyers claimed they had already ceased playing the track before the court ruling.

Hayes co-wrote “Hold On I’m Coming” with David Porter in 1966 for soul duo Sam and Dave. The Memphis legend died in 2008 at age 65, leaving behind a catalog of influential Hip-Hop samples that shaped generations of artists.

Sam Moore of Sam and Dave performed “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s pre-inauguration concert and filed a sworn statement opposing the Hayes estate’s legal action.

Multiple artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Celine Dion, have objected to Trump using their music at political events.

Trump’s attorney, Ronald Coleman, told reporters after the 2024 hearing: “The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them that’s fine we’re not going to force the issue.”

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the White House referred questions to Trump’s personal legal counsel, but Coleman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.