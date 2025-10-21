It’s Not Over! Wu-Tang Clan Extends Final Chamber Tour To Europe, Australia & UAE

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wu-Tang Clan revealed 15 international farewell tour dates across Europe, UK, Australia and UAE for March 2026.

Wu-Tang Clan announced 15 additional dates for their farewell tour “The Final Chamber” spanning Europe, the UK, Australia and the United Arab Emirates throughout March 2026.

The legendary Hip-Hop collective revealed the international expansion of their goodbye tour following successful North American shows that began in Baltimore this past June. The new dates kick off March 2 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and conclude March 28 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global,” said Wu-Tang founder RZA.

The tour includes major venue stops at London’s The O2 on March 17, Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on March 19, and Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 22. European cities Berlin, Vienna, Paris, Zürich and Brussels round out the continental dates before the group heads to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

All nine surviving members—RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna—have participated in the farewell performances. The North American leg featured career-spanning setlists mixing Wu-Tang classics with deep cuts and previously unperformed tracks, plus solo material from each member.

Tickets for UK, European and UAE shows go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10am local time. Australian dates become available Thursday, October 30 at 1pm local time. Supporting acts will be announced later.

The tour follows the group’s 2025 Record Store Day release “Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman,” their first full-length album since 2017’s “The Saga Continues.” The new record reunited the collective with longtime producer Mathematics, who has worked with Wu-Tang since their earliest recordings.

The Final Chamber tour represents the conclusion of Wu-Tang Clan’s three-decade run as one of Hip-Hop’s most influential groups. Their 1993 debut “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” revolutionized rap music and launched multiple successful solo careers for the Staten Island collective’s members.