J. Cole Hated How The “World Turned” On Drake, Yet Explains His Love For Kendrick In Cam’ron Interview

J. Cole finally opens up about his complicated feelings on Drake and Kendrick’s beef and how the culture weaponized the moment.

J. Cole finally sat down with Cam’ron for an interview that’s been years in the making, and he’s not holding back about how the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar situation left him feeling disgusted with the entire hip-hop community.

The full conversation hasn’t dropped yet, but The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa got an exclusive preview of what’s coming, and Cole’s perspective on the beef is way more nuanced than anyone expected.

Cole’s been walking a tightrope ever since he stepped back from the beef in 2024, and now he’s explaining exactly why.

“I’m in the same place, you know what I mean, where it’s like, yo, I genuinely love these n#####, but I’m not gonna act like we’ve been communicating and talking, you know what I mean?” he told Cam’ron. “I’ve had conversations with them post, everything, but it’s not like it’s a lot. That’s me not knowing where they at. But it has nothing to do with how I actually feel. I genuinely love these n#####.”

What really got under Cole’s skin wasn’t the bars or the competition. It was how the entire culture turned the Drake and Kendrick situation into a binary choice, forcing everyone to pick a side as if it were politics.

“The world, right away, became like politics. You’re either Democrat or Republican. You’re either Kendrick or you’re Drake. And you have to pick a side,” Cole explained.

He also expressed frustration about how people weaponized the moment to tear Drake down and create a false narrative about his legacy.

“To me, it’s like, disgusting how people tried to use that opportunity, either show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just like pile on and tear the dude down and like create a narrative as if he’s not great. It was a whole campaign and probably still is to this day,” Cole said, according to The Breakfast Club.

J. Cole said he also has nothing but love for Kendrick’s moment. He watched Kendrick dominate the Super Bowl, the Grammys, and the stadium shows, and he felt genuinely proud.

“I’m just as proud of this n#### as I was when I knew him back then,” Cole said.

The contradiction is real, though. Cole hates what happened to Drake, but he’s also rooting for Kendrick to keep winning.

“But I also hate that for Drake. And I hate how the world turns on him. And simultaneously, I’m over here like, man, I hope Ice Man go crazy.”

The interview drops this week on Cam’ron’s “Talks With Flee” podcast a and based on what’s already surfacing, it’s going to be one of the most honest conversations about the Drake-Kendrick situation that we’ve heard from anyone in the industry.

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