J. Cole Stuck In Phoenix After Honda Civic Dies During Tour

J. Cole’s Honda Civic broke down in Phoenix, forcing the rapper to delay his Los Angeles trip while promoting The Fall-Off album nationwide.

J. Cole found himself stranded in Phoenix after his Honda Civic broke down during a cross-country road trip to Los Angeles.

The North Carolina rapper posted a photo Monday evening showing his car getting repaired at an Arizona auto shop while traveling to promote his latest album, The Fall-Off.

Cole told his 12 million X followers that the vehicle broke down during the journey and that he planned to stay in Phoenix until repairs were completed.

Cole wrote on X that he “tried to make it to LA before we go back home,” but “the Civic said it had enough and broke on us.”

The Grammy winner said he would use a rental van to continue selling CDs around Phoenix while his Honda is being repaired.

Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed 🤞🏾 Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/A8f0nbkwNF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 23, 2026

The artist added that he would “mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime” while his car underwent repairs. Phoenix auto shops have not confirmed which location is handling Cole’s vehicle maintenance.

Local Phoenix residents quickly responded to Cole’s post asking which part of the city he was visiting for repairs.

The Dreamville founder has been driving across America, selling physical copies of The Fall-Off directly from his car trunk in a throwback marketing approach.

Cole announced the unconventional promotion strategy after releasing his seventh studio album earlier this month to connect with listeners face-to-face.