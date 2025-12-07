Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A “Dry Snitch” Over Diddy Doc; Demands He Donate Profts To Domestic Violence Survivors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule called out 50 Cent over his Netflix docuseries on Diddy, accusing him of hypocrisy and urging him to donate the profits.

Ja Rule ripped into longtime rival 50 Cent over the rapper’s involvement in the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, accusing him of hypocrisy and calling him a “dry snitch” for spotlighting Diddy’s alleged misconduct while ignoring his own history.

The Queens native didn’t mince words on social media, writing, “N#### always telling on somebody…ol dry snitch ass n####!!! #SYBAU.”

He followed up with a pointed message about 50 Cent’s motivations behind the project: “Let’s be real that n#### dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc… Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence…”

Let’s be real that n#### dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc… Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

Ja Rule also took a direct shot at 50 Cent’s past, referencing a 2013 domestic violence case involving the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.

“I’m not condoning Diddy’s behavior, I’m showcasing Herman’s character…” he added. “Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!!”

The Netflix docuseries, which 50 Cent executive-produced, dives into decades of allegations against Diddy, including claims of abuse, intimidation and misconduct in both his personal life and business dealings.

The series features interviews with former Bad Boy Records staff, alleged victims and industry insiders. While some viewers applauded the documentary for amplifying survivors’ voices, others questioned its timing and intent.

Diddy’s legal team dismissed the series as a “shameful” attack and accused 50 Cent of exploiting the situation out of personal spite. They also raised concerns about the inclusion of confidential footage, including strategy meetings with Diddy’s lawyers, which they claim was never cleared for public release.

Netflix and the filmmakers maintain that all materials used in the series were obtained legally.

The feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent has stretched across more than two decades, rooted in both personal grievances and professional competition. Their animosity has played out in diss tracks, interviews, and social media spats since the early 2000s.

Ja Rule’s latest criticism centers on what he sees as hypocrisy. In 2013, 50 Cent was charged in Los Angeles with domestic violence and vandalism after an incident at Daphne Joy’s condo.

Prosecutors alleged he kicked down her door, destroyed property worth thousands and kicked her during an argument. He was charged with one count of domestic violence and four counts of vandalism.

Later that year, Jackson avoided trial by pleading no contest to a reduced misdemeanor vandalism charge. The domestic violence count was dropped. He was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to complete community service and pay fines, and was issued a stay-away order protecting Joy.

In March 2024, Joy accused Jackson of rape and abuse during their relationship in a social media post. Jackson denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit in Texas, claiming her statements were false and tied to a custody dispute over their son. The case was dismissed without prejudice in September, meaning it could be refiled.

Ja Rule’s call for 50 Cent to donate proceeds from the docuseries to domestic violence charities adds another layer to their ongoing battle. As of now, Jackson has not publicly responded to the demand.

“Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!!,” Ja Rule concluded his tirade. While Rule’s intention may have been good, many took aim at him for supporting Diddy under any circumstances.

“Awww all of this for Diddy? Do you miss his freak offs?” one user wrote sarcastically. Another said, “Don’t do this, Ja, you really don’t have to get involved. You have been living graciously in hip hop for years, this is a bad idea to get down in the dirt with Diddy & 50.”

At this point, seems you've had your ass oiled by Diddy too, bcos I'm struggling to understand why you desperately want to plug yourself into th mess. — YH (@Yemihazan) December 7, 2025

You support Diddy? Yeah we know about you — Austin (@NoChill_Austin) December 7, 2025

Comparing 50 to Diddy is blasphemy — GHOST (@GhostSLUM) December 7, 2025

Give it up, Ja



You’re just making yourself look worse — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) December 7, 2025