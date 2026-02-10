Ja Rule, Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Get Into Screaming Match On Plane, Everyone Claims Victory

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent wasted no time trolling Ja Rule after his longtime rival got pressed off a plane by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. The drama unfolded Sunday morning on a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York. Video footage shows Ja Rule sitting in the cabin when Uncle Murda calls out, “Sucka ass Ja […]

50 Cent wasted no time trolling Ja Rule after his longtime rival got pressed off a plane by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

The drama unfolded Sunday morning on a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York. Video footage shows Ja Rule sitting in the cabin when Uncle Murda calls out, “Sucka ass Ja Rule on the plane.”

The Queens rapper turns around and fires back, “Old ass, police ass, sucka ass” before the clip cuts off. Uncle Murda posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat.”

50 Cent jumped on the situation immediately. He reposted the footage with his own commentary: “he was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

The G-Unit boss included a second clip showing Ja Rule’s empty seat after he left the plane. 50 couldn’t resist taking shots at his old enemy.

Ja Rule defended himself on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote “I popped on these punks by myself on a plane Imao p#### ass n##### I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… knocked ya hat all off s### was hilarious…”

The rapper behind “Mesmerize” shared what he claimed was a TMZ inquiry about the incident. According to the message, witnesses said Ja Rule was the aggressor who yelled profanities and wanted to fight. He threw a pillow at Tony Yayo before crew members stepped in.

Via TMZ… Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted… — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 10, 2026

“Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong,” according to Ja Rule.

Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo mocked Ja Rule in their posts. They laughed about him throwing the pillow and leaving the flight. The two G-Unit affiliates clearly felt they won the confrontation.

This latest incident adds another chapter to the decades-long feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule.