Ja Rule Turns Golf Mishap Into Home Simulator Project After Derek Jeter Tournament Disaster

Ja Rule’s building a golf simulator at home after his viral mishap at Derek Jeter’s tournament, joking about his “shank heard round world.”

Ja Rule is taking his golf game indoors after a wild shot at the Derek Jeter Invitational that had everyone ducking for cover last month.

The rapper has been posting about building a golf simulator room in his house, and it might be the smartest move after what happened in the Bahamas on December 16.

The December mishap at Baha Mar had Golfweek’s Adam Schupak and other photographers scrambling when his drive went sideways instead of straight down the fairway.

“Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational,” Schupak wrote.

Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/c5ygG8Xp7v — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) December 16, 2025

But instead of backing away from golf completely, Ja Rule is doubling down with a home simulator setup, which shows he’s serious about improving his game.

“Building my golf simulator room in my house right now for my show what brand should I get??? Trackman full swing who has the best sim?” Ja Rule asked his fans.

Building my golf simulator room in my house right now for my show what brand should I get??? Trackman full swing who has the best sim??? — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 30, 2025

Ja Rule also defended himself on X, saying that in his “short 4 year golf career,” he’s managed some solid achievements, but that infamous shot at the celebrity tournament definitely made the biggest splash online.

“So in my short 4 year golf career I’ve managed to hole out twice for eagles I have 1 hole in one and the shank heard round the world I’d say I’m doing pretty good,” Ja Rule said.

The simulator project makes perfect sense when you think about it – no photographers to worry about, no crowds to accidentally hit, just pure practice time without the pressure.

His social media posts show he’s taking the situation with good humor while taking productive steps to improve his game.