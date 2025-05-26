Jaafar Jackson’s Michael Jackson Film Faces Major Release Shakeup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaafar Jackson’s long-awaited portrayal of his uncle in the Michael biopic will now hit theaters in 2026, pushing past its original 2025 release window due to strategic scheduling shifts by Lionsgate.

The film, which marks Jaafar Jackson’s first major acting role, was initially slated for October 3, 2025.

But during a recent earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the studio is reconsidering its timeline.

“In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the three and a half hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy and timing in the next few weeks,” Feltheimer said.

He added, “I would note that it is likely we will move Michael out of the fiscal year.” That fiscal year ends March 31, 2026, which means the film is now expected to premiere sometime after April 1 of that year.

The biopic, titled Michael, is a sweeping musical drama centered on the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, the global pop icon whose influence on music, dance and pop culture remains unmatched.

The production carries a reported budget of $155 million and is being helmed by director Antoine Fuqua, known for Training Day and Emancipation, with Oscar-nominated producer Graham King behind the scenes.

As reported by Variety, the film may be split into two parts, though Lionsgate has yet to confirm that detail officially.

The cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

The project has drawn attention not only for its subject matter but also for the decision to cast a member of the Jackson family in the lead role.

The studio is expected to finalize and reveal its updated release strategy in the coming weeks.