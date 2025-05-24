Jamie Foxx Thought He Was Cloned & Turned Into White Man

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx said he believed he was being cloned after a stroke left him sedated and hallucinating, revealing the bizarre theory during a recent interview.

Jamie Foxx hallucinated a white version of himself and suspected he was being cloned while recovering from a stroke in a hospital bed, the actor revealed in a new interview.

The 57-year-old entertainer opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the mental spiral he endured after suffering a brain bleed that left him in a coma for nearly three weeks.

While under heavy sedation, Foxx said he began to believe bizarre theories about what was happening to him.

“Even when I was heavily sedated, and they gave me OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine at the same time,” Foxx said, “it was, ‘This is for your pain, and this is so you don’t remember it.'”

The stroke, which occurred in April 2023, left Jamie Foxx unconscious for 20 days.

When he regained awareness, he said he couldn’t comprehend how someone in what he described as “perfect shape” could have suffered such a serious medical event.

“I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f###### perfect shape,” he said.

As he tried to piece together what had happened, Jamie Foxx said he began reading online conspiracy theories about his condition. One in particular stood out, sending him into a paranoid tailspin.

“I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b#### ass m############ are trying to clone me,'” he said.

The hallucinations intensified. Foxx described a moment when he thought he saw a white version of himself enter the hospital room.

“And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.'”

Soon after, his doctors adjusted his medication levels, which helped bring him back to reality.

“Bro, I was on another planet,” he said.

Foxx has since returned to work and made several public appearances, including one in December 2023, where he spoke emotionally about his recovery.