Jared McCain Drops Debut Track With PlaqueBoyMax & Targers 76ers After Trade

Jared McCain recorded his debut track, ‘Right Back,’ with PlaqueBoyMax days after his shocking trade from the Sixers.

Jared McCain turned his trade frustration into musical inspiration this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard recorded his debut track “Right Back” during a live collaboration with popular streamer PlaqueBoyMax just days after his shocking departure from Philadelphia.

The 20-year-old rookie hopped on PlaqueBoyMax’s Twitch stream for an 18-minute session that produced his first official song. McCain delivered confident bars over a trap-influenced beat while thousands of viewers watched the creative process unfold in real time.

“I got a bad chick courtside/I was just on the north side,” McCain rapped during the hook. “We warriors, ain’t giving you more life/I got colors on my nails, this my swag/They be hating on me, but I’m right back.”

The collaboration came together naturally during PlaqueBoyMax’s ongoing series, where he transforms NBA players into recording artists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recently created the track “Double Dribble” during a similar session.

McCain showed genuine enthusiasm for the music-making process throughout the stream. He worked closely with PlaqueBoyMax on lyrics and delivery while maintaining the signature confidence that made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

The Duke product’s musical debut follows his controversial trade from the 76ers to the Thunder earlier this month. Philadelphia sent McCain, along with draft compensation, to Oklahoma City in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round selections.

“We better not run into Philly, cause if we do s### gon get sticky/Can’t believe they gave me up/it’s cool I’m gon’ show them what’s up,” he rapped.

McCain’s departure from Philadelphia sparked widespread criticism from fans and analysts who viewed him as the team’s brightest young talent. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds during his rookie campaign before the trade disrupted his development.

The Thunder organization has not commented on McCain’s musical activities since joining the team.

Oklahoma City acquired McCain as part of its long-term rebuilding strategy focused on developing young talent alongside established stars.

McCain signed a four-year rookie contract worth over $4 million when Philadelphia drafted him 16th overall in 2024. His deal runs through the 2027-28 season, giving Oklahoma City multiple years to evaluate his basketball development.