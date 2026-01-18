Jasmine Crockett Calls ICE Modern-Day Slave Patrols In Congress

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jasmine Crockett delivered one of the most powerful Congressional speeches of 2026, directly comparing ICE operations to Nazi Germany tactics.

The Texas congresswoman didn’t hold back during the Minneapolis hearing. She called ICE agents “modern-day slave patrols” after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

“When we look at other places, say places that did things like, oh, you know, go door to door looking for people as they had to hide out, say, in an attic. Does that sound familiar to anybody?” Jasmine Crockett said.

Her reference to Anne Frank and Nazi persecution hit hard. Crockett connected ICE’s door-to-door raids to the systematic hunting of Jewish families during World War II. The speech came after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7.

Emergency reports show Good suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her chest, arm, and head.

Police transcripts reveal the chaos that followed. “She’s f#####’ dead. They f#####’ shot her,” one witness told dispatchers. Another caller said ICE “fired shots into her windshield” when Good wouldn’t open her car door.

Trump administration officials defended the shooting. They claimed Good tried to run over the agent. Video footage contradicts this narrative, showing Good’s car turning away from the officer.

Protests erupted across Minneapolis following Good’s death. Federal agents used tear gas and flash bangs against demonstrators outside the Whipple Federal Building. Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act on Thursday in response to the protests. He walked back the threat on Friday, saying, “I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it.”

Crockett’s anger was personal and political.

“The reality is that y’all never let the fact that I am black go. So I’m going to be clear about one thing. I know my good black history,” she said.

The congresswoman called out the Supreme Court for sanctioning racial profiling. She said the court gave ICE permission to grab people based on their accent or appearance.

“Who ever thought we would live in a country that progress looks like having a Supreme Court that says yes, it is okay to look at somebody or to listen to their accent and give permission to grab them,” Crockett stated.

The Minneapolis operation represents ICE’s largest enforcement action to date. Trump deployed 2,000 federal agents to the Twin Cities area this month.

Crockett compared the current administration to an abuser. “Y’all, we are living with an abuser right now. That is who Donald Trump and his administration is,” she said.

The congresswoman warned that violations of constitutional rights affect everyone.

“If you don’t recognize that we are all in the same sinking ship, whether you are black, white, Latino, African, whoever you are, the reality is that we have an administration that has decided that they are going to ignore our constitutional rights.”

Trump’s immigration crackdown shows no signs of slowing. The administration announced plans to deploy hundreds more federal agents to Minneapolis this week.