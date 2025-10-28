Jay-Z Claps Back At MAGA’s Attempt To Cancel Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Dreams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl pick as 95,000-signature petition demands George Strait replacement amid right-wing backlash over “American culture.”

Jay-Z stands firm behind Bad Bunny‘s selection for Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, as conservative critics and a viral petition demand the Puerto Rican superstar be replaced by country legend George Strait.

The Roc Nation mogul was approached by TMZ in New York City on Monday and asked about the mounting criticism surrounding Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl LX performance in New Orleans.

When pressed about the hate directed at the reggaeton star, Jay-Z delivered a pointed response.

“They love him, don’t let them fool you,” Jay-Z said, defending Bad Bunny’s popularity in America despite vocal opposition from some quarters.

The billionaire Hip-Hop executive’s comments come as a Change.org petition calling for Bad Bunny’s replacement with George Strait has exploded to over 95,000 signatures.

The petition, started by user Kar Shell, argues the Super Bowl halftime show should “unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly.”

The petition explicitly targets Bad Bunny’s “drag performances and style” as “the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

It promotes George Strait as embodying “unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight.”

President-elect Donald Trump also weighed in on the controversy, claiming he had never heard of Bad Bunny during an interview. The comments added fuel to conservative criticism of the NFL’s choice.

The petition organizer later clarified their stance in an update, stating the goal is to “keep the Super Bowl family-friendly” and “keep politics out of the halftime show.”

They argued that Bad Bunny’s previous comments about audiences needing to learn different languages alienated English-speaking fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already confirmed the league will not replace Bad Bunny despite the backlash.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to select Super Bowl halftime performers.

Bad Bunny recently won the “Best Artist of the 21st Century” trophy at the Latin Billboard Awards, cementing his status as one of music’s most prominent global stars.

The Puerto Rican artist has broken numerous streaming records and sold out massive stadium tours worldwide.

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 9, 2026, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Bad Bunny’s performance is expected to be one of the most-watched halftime shows in recent memory.