EXCLUSIVE: JAY-Z Demands Court Stop “Jane Doe” Conspiracy To Ruin His Reputation

Jay-Z asked a federal court to strip Jane Doe of anonymity, accusing her of pushing false claims she admitted were untrue to damage his reputation.

JAY-Z is pushing back hard in federal court, demanding that a woman suing him under the alias “Jane Doe” be forced to reveal her identity, accusing her of launching a calculated smear campaign while hiding behind anonymity.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s legal team says that Doe forfeited her right to remain anonymous by continuing to repeat claims she previously admitted were fabricated.

In her last filing, Jane Doe’s psychiatrist claimed “public exposure would destabilize her current mental health recovery” and doubled down on her claims that she was assaulted by Jay and Diddy at a party after the MTV VMAs in 2000.

The lawsuit, which stems from previously dismissed allegations in New York, accuses JAY-Z of abuse, a claim his attorneys say she has already recanted on tape.

“Their filings persist in advancing the same false and malicious narrative previously asserted in court and disseminated through global media, before dismissing those claims with prejudice and before Doe herself stated they were false,” Hov’s lawyer, W. Patton Hahn, said.

The motion accuses Doe and her attorney, Houston-based Anthony Buzbee, of orchestrating a campaign to damage JAY-Z’s name, family and career while shielding Doe’s identity from public scrutiny.

“By reasserting and amplifying these knowingly false allegations, Defendants seek to continue their conspiracy to inflict reputational, emotional, and economic harm on Mr. Carter, his children and his entire family, all while concealing Doe’s identity,” Hahn added.

The original case, filed in New York, was dismissed with prejudice in February—meaning it cannot be refiled.

According to the filing, Doe later admitted on a recorded call that she made up the allegations at the direction of Buzbee, who is also named as a defendant in the current Alabama suit.

Despite that, Doe’s recent court documents again referenced the same claims.

JAY-Z’s attorneys argue that her continued use of the accusations while remaining anonymous is a deliberate tactic to harm his public image without accountability.

Doe claimed she dropped her initial case due to fear, but Jay-Z’s team said the real reason was procedural—Buzbee was not authorized to practice law in New York.

“Any insinuation that Mr. Carter frightened or threatened Doe is false. Mr. Carter has neither harassed nor threatened Doe, and such an accusation is a baseless attempt to prejudice the Court, as well as potential jurors, against Mr. Carter,” Hahn argued. “Mr. Carter only learned of Doe’s identity after Doe voluntarily dismissed her fabricated lawsuit against Mr. Carter with prejudice.”

The filing also pointed to Doe’s own public statements and social media activity discussing her mental health.

Her attorneys previously argued that revealing her name would cause undue harm, but JAY-Z’s team says that argument falls apart given her history of public disclosures.

They also cited testimony from Doe’s psychiatrist, who said she has been diagnosed with multiple psychiatric disorders and takes several medications.

Public records show that within three months of filing the lawsuit, Doe appeared in Mental Health Court. She also faced a second-degree assault charge less than a year before initiating legal action against JAY-Z.

His legal team argued that keeping her identity hidden while continuing to use the court system to spread falsehoods is a misuse of judicial transparency.

The judge has yet to issue a ruling on either Doe’s request to remain anonymous or JAY-Z’s motion to compel her to publicly reveal her name.