Jay-Z Making Unexpected Return To Stage For Tribute To Legendary Artists In Paris

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z celebrates Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat at a concert in Paris after referencing both artists in songs.

The Louis Vuitton Foundation announced a special Jay-Z concert in France.

Jay-Z will perform at a tribute to artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in Paris on Friday (April 14). The event celebrates the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s “Basquiat × Warhol. Painting Four Hands” exhibition.

Hov’s concert takes place at the foundation’s Auditorium, which can host up to 1,000 spectators depending on the staging and seating configuration. Jay-Z is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. local time in Paris.

Jay-Z returns to the stage a week after his acclaimed album The Blueprint received triple-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. His album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life also went six times platinum in April.

Last week, the Roc Nation boss was the only rapper to appear on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s billionaires. His liquor businesses helped him attain a reported net worth of $2.5 billion.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z struck a deal with Bacardi to end a dispute over the D’Usse brand. He sold the majority of his stake in D’Usse but maintained a partnership with Bacardi.

Hov previously accused Bacardi of mismanaging the D’Usse brand. The two sides were engaged in litigation before reaching a settlement in February.