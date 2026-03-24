Jay-Z Reveals Jaw-Dropping Amount Of Cash He Received For D’Ussé Stake

Jay-Z just corrected everyone’s math on his $1.5 billion D’Ussé stake and proved why moguls never accept lowball offers.

Jay-Z just put the entire business world on notice about how to negotiate when you know your worth, and the numbers prove he wasn’t playing around.

In his GQ interview, the mogul broke down exactly what went down with his D’Ussé cognac empire, correcting every outlet that got the math wrong.

He took $750 million in cash for 25 percent of his stake, which means his half of the company is valued at $1.5 billion, and the full enterprise sits at $3 billion.

That’s the kind of clarity that separates real moguls from people just talking about money.

What makes this story wild is what happened before the deal closed. Jay-Z and Bacardi co-owned D’usse for more than a decade. The mogul sought a buyout after accusing Bacardi of mismanaging the brand.

Bacardi initially offered $500 million for Jay-Z’s 50 percent stake. He asked for $1.5 billion, but the request was rejected.

His response was ice cold: “I’ll buy your stake at that price.”

After a legal battle with Bacardi, the two sides brokered a new deal. Terms of their agreement weren’t disclosed until now.

The D’Ussé deal represents way more than just another business transaction for Jay-Z. It’s a masterclass in understanding leverage and refusing to accept someone else’s version of your value.

“I got successful the hard way, in spite of the way the system is set up. Everything was against me. My talent pushed against all the headwinds and I got successful that way,” Jay-Z said. “And with that success, I’ve done things with my reach that I wanted to do that was helpful for a lot of people.”