Jay-Z’s House Beats Any LA Restaurant, Says Jeymes Samuel

Jeymes Samuel admits he fakes business trips just to eat at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s LA home, calling it his favorite restaurant.

Jeymes Samuel treats Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Los Angeles residence like his personal fine-dining establishment, and he’s not shy about admitting it.

The filmmaker and musician, who also records as The Bullitts, recently opened up about his frequent visits to the power couple’s home, revealing the level of hospitality he experiences there.

During an interview with GQ, Samuel described the meticulous attention to detail that defines every meal at the Carters’ place.

“You have three courses of everything,” he explained. “You have three courses of water. If you want a glass of water in the house, you have still, sparkling, and a touch of fruit. Just as the water’s dipping, you’ll see a hand come down, more water.”

The precision and care behind every service detail left such an impression that Samuel and Jay Electronica have nicknamed the residence the “Three Course Carters.”

Samuel’s admiration for the Carters’ hospitality runs so deep that he’s developed a playful habit of using business as an excuse to visit.

“So I’ll go around there, pretending I’m going there for business,” he said. “But really I’ll just go around there for food. I always say it’s my favorite restaurant ever, Jay’s house. My favorite restaurant.”

The relationship between Samuel and Jay-Z extends well beyond casual dining.

Samuel directed Jay-Z’s Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” which marked his feature directorial debut, and later helmed “The Book of Clarence,” another project that benefited from Jay-Z’s production expertise.

Their creative partnership has blossomed into a genuine friendship characterized by mutual respect and shared artistic vision.

Samuel has spoken extensively about Jay-Z’s creative process, describing how the mogul generates verses during early morning treadmill sessions and discards legendary bars that would make most rappers’ entire careers.