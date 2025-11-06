Jaylen Brown Suffers Hair Loss Disaster Again On National TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s hair product left another mark on an opponent’s jersey during Boston’s win, prompting the Finals MVP to claim the viral video was fake.

Jaylen Brown found himself at the center of another social media storm Wednesday night after a second hair product mishap left its mark during the Boston Celtics’ dominant 136-107 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The 2024 Finals MVP delivered an exceptional performance with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in just 26 minutes, but his on-court excellence was overshadowed by another embarrassing hair-related incident.

During game action, Jaylen Brown leaned against Wizards rookie Kyshawn George, leaving a visible black stain on the defender’s white jersey. George immediately spotted the mark and gestured to his teammates, creating a moment that quickly circulated across social media platforms.

The incident marked the second time in seven days that Brown’s apparent use of hair products has created viral content, prompting renewed mockery from NBA fans.

“AI is getting outta hand,” Brown posted on social media platform X, attempting to dismiss the latest video as artificially generated content.

His response only intensified the online ridicule, with fans questioning his explanation.

One week ago, a similar situation occurred when the Georgia native leaned against an opponent and left a comparable mark on their uniform, leading to widespread social media commentary about potential spray-on hair products.

Following his initial viral moment, Brown addressed the situation during a Twitch livestream where friends shaved his head.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of media, stress, championship. This is y’all fault,” he said during the broadcast, even calling LeBron James for advice on hair loss solutions.