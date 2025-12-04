Jennifer Lopez Stuns Social Media In Thong Bikini As She Prepares To Take Over Sin City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sculpted abs in a flame-adorned bikini while promoting her upcoming Vegas residency.

Jennifer Lopez continues proving why she remains entertainment’s most desired superstar, recently sharing a jaw-dropping throwback performance video that has fans completely losing their minds.

The 56-year-old Bronx native posted Instagram footage from her June World Pride Music Festival appearance in Washington, DC, where she commanded the stage wearing a flame-covered triangle bikini top, matching thong bottoms and nude fishnet tights.

The sizzling ensemble perfectly showcased her famously sculpted midsection and toned physique that defies every law of aging.

“See you THIS MONTH for The JLo Show in Vegas! Which song do you want me to PLAY!?” Lopez captioned the steamy clip, building anticipation for her upcoming “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The multi-hyphenate mogul launches her highly anticipated Vegas return on December 30, performing four shows during New Year’s week before returning for eight additional performances throughout March 2026.

This marks Lopez’s triumphant return to Sin City’s most prestigious venue, where she previously dominated during her 2021 residency. Fans immediately flooded the comments section with thirsty reactions. The video has already accumulated over 900,000 likes, proving Lopez’s magnetic appeal remains absolutely unstoppable.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for the entertainment icon, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in February 2025 after their two-year marriage ended in highly publicized proceedings.

The former couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2.0,” reached their settlement through mediation without spousal support, with both retaining their individual assets.

Jennifer Lopez has built an estimated $400 million empire spanning music, film, fashion and beauty. Her fragrance line alone has generated over $2 billion in sales since launching with “Glow by JLo” in 2002. Her JLo Beauty skincare brand, launched in 2021, continues to expand her business dominance, while her production company, Nuyorican Productions, develops content across multiple platforms.

The Puerto Rican powerhouse first achieved mainstream success with her breakthrough role as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997’s Selena, becoming the first Hispanic actress to earn over $1 million for a film. She seamlessly transitioned into music with her debut album On the 6 in 1999.

Throughout her career spanning over three decades, Jennifer Lopez has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, starred in numerous blockbuster films, and maintained her status as a global fashion icon.

Her recent World Pride performance served as the perfect preview for her upcoming Vegas residency, where she’ll undoubtedly deliver the high-energy choreography and stunning visuals that have made her legendary.

With her Vegas shows approaching rapidly, Lopez appears more confident and radiant than ever, proving that at 56, she remains the ultimate entertainment goddess, setting hearts racing worldwide.