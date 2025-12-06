Jeremy O. Harris Arrested In Japan Over Drug Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeremy O. Harris was arrested at Okinawa’s Naha Airport on November 16 after Japanese customs agents allegedly discovered less than a gram of MDMA in his tote bag, according to Reuters. The 36-year-old playwright and actor has remained in custody for nearly three weeks as authorities move forward with possible criminal charges.

The Slave Play creator and Emily in Paris cast member had traveled from the United Kingdom with a layover in Taiwan before arriving in Japan for what officials said was a personal trip. A spokesperson for Okinawa Regional Customs confirmed the arrest and said Harris is suspected of violating Japan’s strict narcotics laws.

An official at the Tomigusuku police station told Reuters Harris has been held since the arrest but declined to say whether he has admitted to the allegations. On Thursday, local prosecutors received a formal criminal complaint from customs officials, marking the beginning of the legal process.

Japan enforces some of the most rigid drug laws among developed nations, with harsh penalties for even minor possession or smuggling offenses. The country’s zero-tolerance stance has led to lengthy detentions and criminal charges for other foreign nationals caught with small amounts of controlled substances.

Harris rose to prominence in 2018 with Slave Play, which earned a Tony nomination for Best Play. He’s also known for producing episodes of HBO’s Euphoria, co-writing the film Zola, and appearing in Gossip Girl and What We Do in the Shadows.

As of Thursday, Harris remains in custody in Okinawa while prosecutors consider formal charges.



