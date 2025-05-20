Joe Biden Shares Emotional Words After Cancer Diagnosis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Biden confirmed his prostate cancer diagnosis and thanked the public for their support as he and Jill Biden face the next steps together.

Joe Biden addressed the public Monday (May 19) after confirming he’s battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

The 82-year-old former president took to Instagram to thank supporters and reflect on the emotional weight of the diagnosis.

“Cancer touches us all,” he wrote. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The message was posted alongside a photo of Biden with his wife Jill Biden and their cat.

Biden’s office released a statement Sunday confirming the diagnosis, which followed a medical evaluation prompted by worsening urinary symptoms.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement read.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The statement added that although the cancer is aggressive, it is hormone-sensitive, which allows for treatment options that could help manage the disease.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

In an unexpected show of support, Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social offering well wishes.

“Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”