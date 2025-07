Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ slammed Columbia Records for delaying his finished album “Lonely At The Top” and accused the label of blocking his momentum.

Joey Bada$$ unloaded on Columbia Records during a heated Instagram Live session Tuesday night (July 29), accusing the label of blocking the release of his long-awaited album Lonely At The Top just days before its scheduled drop.

“I’mma just rip the band-aid off for y’all, man. Listen, man. Bad news. Got some terrible news. The album is not dropping on Friday,” he told viewers, referring to the planned August 1 release date.

The Brooklyn rapper vented his frustration over the delay, saying he was “ashamed” and extremely “disappointed.”

He made it clear the project had been finished and ready for weeks, but claimed the label was the only thing standing in the way.

“My s### got pushed back because the label pushed my s### back,” he added. “My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t cause of no sample clearances, this ain’t cause of no features, this ain’t cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artists way.”

Joey Bada$$ Claims Label Only “Get In My Way”

Joey said he takes “full responsibility” for the delay but made it clear where the blame lies.

“I’m signed to Columbia Records,” he explained. “But for the longest time, I just ain’t been f###### with them. Because all they do is get in my way, they really don’t f###### contribute to nothing.”

He described himself as “independent” and “self-sufficient,” adding that he’s been making “it happen” on his own since he was 17.

The album, Lonely At The Top, would be his first full-length project since 2022 and follows a string of high-profile Hip-Hop diss tracks targeting West Coast rivals.

The lead single “ABK” dropped earlier this month and was performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 16.

As of Wednesday (July 30), no new release date has been confirmed. The project remains in limbo.