Joey Bada$$ & Serayah’s Love Story Evolves Into Parenthood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah confirmed they’re having a baby boy as the couple prepares for their next chapter together.

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are preparing to welcome their first child together. Get ready for Baby Bada44!

The couple will have a baby boy, marking a new chapter in a romance that evolves from silent admiration.

The couple confirmed their relationship last year. This is Serayah’s first child and Joey’s second (he already shares a 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship).

Serayah, known for her roles in Empire and Kingdom Business, recently talked to ESSENCE about the final stretch of her pregnancy. “I’m great, honestly. At the finish line,” she said.

Their connection dates back to a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2021, but it wasn’t until a year later that they began to see each other.

Joey recalled the first time he saw her.

“I saw her and I remember thinking to myself like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful,'” he said. “She was just strikingly gorgeous, and her aura was just kind of radiating. It was really just a silent thought. But it was definitely a very distinctive feeling that I’ve never felt before.”

For Serayah, the feelings were mutual. “He’s the most mysterious person I’ve ever met, but also very magnetizing and something about him also spoke loudly without speaking at all,” she explained.

Joey’s past life as a polyamorous man changed after meeting Serayah, which reshaped his entire outlook on love and commitment.

“That was where I was at in my life at the time,” the Raising Kanan star admitted.

“I was very much living a lifestyle of a bachelor and it just aligned with what I was doing. But I met Ray, I bought a home, and it just changed my perspective. It definitely shifted, and the dynamic that I wanted changed.”

While Joey respects alternative relationship styles, he’s fully stepped into a monogamous space.

“I’m very much monogamous now, and I don’t discourage or disagree with anybody going after polyamory or whatever if that’s what you want to do. But this is where I’m at now and this is where I feel secure.”

For now, it seems as if Joey’s battle with Daylyt and Ray Vaughn will be on hold.