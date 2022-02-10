Julia Fox Unbothered By Kanye’s Desire For Kim: “He’s With Me Now”

Julia Fox is apparently unconcerned with her boyfriend Kanye West’s desire to reunite with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Read more!

Julia Fox is aware her boyfriend Kanye West may have “residual feelings” for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The “Uncut Gems” actress told Alex Cooper on her podcast “Call Her Daddy” that she’s not intimidated by the rapper’s feelings for the reality star as he’s in a relationship with her now.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” the 32-year-old stated. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

She admitted elsewhere in the conversation that she’s “been so jealous and possessive in my relationships” in the past and doesn’t want to be like that anymore.

Kanye West has publicly asked Kardashian to take him back several times, most recently on Wednesday in response to her Vogue photoshoot with their four children.

Fox met West on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and they swiftly embarked on a highly publicized romance. When asked if they had “put a label” on their relationship, she replied, “I call him my boyfriend, and he calls me his girlfriend.”

She also described their romance as “organic” and “natural” and praised Ye for wanting her “to be the best version of myself.”

The star also addressed speculation that the romance is a publicity stunt, adding, “Time will tell, you’ll just see… Obviously, it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around.”

During the podcast appearance, Fox also admitted that she has deliberately worn similar outfits to Kardashian but called the comparisons between them “unfortunate” and insisted that West influenced both of their looks.

“If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye,” she stated.