Julio Foolio Murder Trial Jury Selection Begins With Four Men Facing Death Penalty

Jury selection begins in Tampa for four men charged with murdering Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty in the high-profile case.

Jury selection started in Tampa for the murder trial of Julio Foolio, the Jacksonville rapper killed outside a Holiday Inn near USF in June 2024 while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Four men face first-degree murder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Isaiah Chance.

The courtroom is handling this case differently than most, with one jury set to hear all four defendants together after the judge rejected requests for separate trials.

Around 250 potential jurors showed up on Wednesday to start the selection process, which’ll determine who decides the fate of these four men accused of the shooting.

Three other people got hurt in the attack that night, and the case has drawn major attention across Florida’s legal system.

The defendants are all connected to rival Jacksonville gangs, which prosecutors say motivated the violence that night.

Gathright, both Murphys, and Chance are locked in on these serious charges, and the death penalty being on the table makes this one of the most intense cases Tampa’s seen in years.

Finding jurors willing to consider capital punishment in a case like this isn’t easy, and attorneys on both sides are gonna be careful about who they pick.

Alicia Andrews already got convicted of manslaughter for her role in tracking Julio Foolio’s location that night, showing how deep the conspiracy went.

The prosecution is building its case on the idea that all four defendants worked together to carry out the murder.

Prosecutors revealed during jury selection that they’ve got cell phone records, witness testimony, and gang-related evidence they plan to present throughout the trial, according to reporting from FOX 13 Tampa Bay.