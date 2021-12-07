Rapper and ‘Superfly’ actor Kaalan Walker has been accused of rape or sexual abuse by over 30 victims ahead of his trial.

Kaalan Walker has been accused of sexually assaulting more than two dozen women.

According to Rolling Stone, over 30 victims have come forward with allegations of rape or sexual abuse against Kaalan Walker. Prosecutors informed a Los Angeles judge about the mounting accusations ahead his serial rape trial on Monday.

Kaalan Walker was arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults in 2018. A total of 11 alleged victims are cited in the charges against him.

The Superfly actor/rapper has pleaded not guilty to six counts of forcible rape, two counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor and more felonies related to his 11 alleged victims. Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claims his client’s accusers are all liars.

“Mr. Walker was in consensual and voluntary contact with every one of these women,” Flier told Rolling Stone. “There’s no abduction rape. There’s no forced rape. Purportedly, he is giving them information like, ‘Hey, I could put you in a movie. I could put you in a rap video. I could create a star.’ And that’s what gets them to do things they might not normally want to do.”

He added, “And now that the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

Prosecutors wanted to call five more of Kaalan Walker’s accusers as witnesses at his upcoming trial. On Monday, the judge presiding over the case limited them to four.

Kaalan Walker’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2022. He’s facing a potential life sentence in prison if convicted.