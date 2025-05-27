Kai Cenat Clashes With Kanye West Fan On AMAs Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat’s 2025 AMAs livestream was interrupted by a clash with a persistent Kanye West supporter leading to a tense moment.

Kai Cenat wasn’t in the mood for Kanye West praise during a livestream at the 2025 American Music Awards on Sunday (May 18) when a man interrupted his broadcast to show love to the controversial rapper.

The Twitch star was initially laughing and chatting with a young girl accompanying the man, but things took a turn when the conversation shifted to Kanye West.

The man began, “Where’s Kanye at? We want to say — we love Ye. We love Ye for being outspoken, regardless, because it’s America, and I think it’s a great thing to live in a free country. Don’t you, Kai?… I think he’s a great guy… God bless you, Kai.”

Cenat didn’t hesitate to shut it down.

“So, you really hopped my stream, knowing my influence, to come on here and say that?” Cenat said, visibly annoyed.

The man tried to double down on his support for West, calling him a “great guy,” but Cenat wasn’t having it.

“I think I want to protect my energy. But I’m going to politely ask you, get out of here, guys. Please! All right, I get it, but I don’t want that,” he said, cutting the moment short.

Kai Cenat gets upset after this man pulled up knowing he was streaming to shout out Kanye West for being “outspoken” 😳 pic.twitter.com/0STYSQxfcB — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 26, 2025

Kai Cenat Cancels Kanye West Livestream

Cenat and West have a rocky history that’s played out publicly over the past year. The two met outside the 2025 Grammys, where Cenat recalled being impressed by West’s dramatic entrance in twin chrome Maybachs. “When he pulled up, he hopped out slow motion, I seen the aura,” Cenat said. “He had all black on with some boots. His teeth were bust down. He dapped me up and said, ‘I appreciate, bro. I’ll see you tonight.’ You know we’re gonna go to Tokyo. He said we gonna get on stream and see what happens.”

That stream never happened.

Cenat later pulled the plug after West posted a series of antisemitic messages in February 2025.

Addressing his audience, Cenat said, “I’m gonna go ahead and address the elephant in the room… I don’t know what’s going on, bro. I think it’s GGs.” He added, “I seen the tweets. I don’t know what’s going on. I think it’s [over]. It’s crazy… It’s just back to back to back.”

Kai Cenat CONFIRMS the Kanye stream is NO longer happening ❌



“I seen the tweets… its GGs” pic.twitter.com/OSbc5Zziwa — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 8, 2025

West didn’t take the cancellation lightly. He lashed out at Cenat, saying, “F### Kai Cenat,” and claimed, “I invented the streaming s### with Donda,” accusing Cenat of stealing his ideas.

The two had previously patched things up after West sent Cenat some Yeezy gear — which didn’t fit.