Kanye West Says He Freed A$AP Rocky, Demands Loyalty Over Child Custody Issues

Kanye West called out A$AP Rocky for not defending him over his children while claiming he helped free the rapper from jail.

Kanye West unleashed a barrage of accusations and personal grievances during a livestream with producer Digital Nas, claiming he was the reason A$AP Rocky walked free from jail and slamming the rapper for not speaking up about West’s ongoing issues with his children and ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The divisive rapper didn’t hold back while venting about his daughter North West’s appearance in FKA Twigs’ music video “Childlike Things,” using the moment to take aim at the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and what he described as the silence of Black celebrities.

He then pivoted to A$AP Rocky, claiming he personally intervened to help secure the rapper’s release from Swedish custody in 2019 and expressing disappointment that Rocky hasn’t publicly backed him.

“Y’all saying Rocky should say something, man,” West stated. “I called Trump and got that man out of prison, man. He supposed to be making a diss record for them.”

Ye talks about FKA Twigs collaborating with North without his consent and mentions Kris’s influence over decisions involving his children pic.twitter.com/vGJtYjMDxU — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) April 24, 2025

Kanye West’s comments likely reference A$AP Rocky’s high-profile arrest in Sweden in July 2019, which escalated into an international incident.

Then-President Donald Trump publicly advocated for Rocky’s release, tweeting, “Give ASAP Rocky his freedom” and later adding, “Sweden has let our African American community down.”

Trump even called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, though Löfven declined to interfere with the country’s judicial process.

Rocky was ultimately convicted of assault but avoided jail time, receiving a suspended sentence and being ordered to pay damages.

In the 2021 documentary Stockholm Syndrome, Rocky said Trump’s involvement “made it a little worse,” suggesting the political spotlight complicated the case.

West, however, appears to believe his own efforts were instrumental.