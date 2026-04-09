Kanye West Claims Nobody Can Beat Him In Verzuz

Kanye West walked into a comedy show and declared himself untouchable in a Verzuz battle, leaving no room for debate about his catalog’s dominance.

Kanye West walked into Deon Cole’s comedy show at the Hollywood Improv earlier this week and declared himself untouchable in a Verzuz battle, no competition.

The Chicago producer and rapper took the stage during the comedian’s set and when asked point-blank if any artist could beat him in a soundclash, he shook his head and said “Nobody” with that signature smirk.

He backed it up by pointing out that even after running through dozens of hits at his sold-out SoFi Stadium shows just days earlier, he still had massive records left in the vault like “Gold Digger” and “Touch the Sky” that never even made the setlist.

The moment sparked immediate debate online.

The conversation around who could actually stand toe-to-toe with Ye’s catalog has been ongoing for years, with heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent all floated as possibilities at different times.

But the Hollywood Improv appearance came just hours after a massive blow landed on the other side of the world.

The UK Home Office denied Ye’s travel application for his headlining set at Wireless Festival, citing his history of antisemitic statements and saying his presence wouldn’t be good for the public.

The festival organizers immediately canceled the entire event, issuing full refunds to all ticket holders.

In response, Ye released a statement offering to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London.

“To Those I’ve Hurt: I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly,” he wrote. “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Per the BBC, Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded by saying Ye should never have been invited in the first place, and the government stands firmly with the Jewish community in confronting antisemitism.

The cancellation marked another chapter in a years-long pattern of controversy that has defined much of Ye’s recent public life, even as he attempts to rebuild his image through music and public appearances.