Kanye West Claims The Devil Is Targeting Drake Over Spotify Charts

Kanye West claimed the devil is targeting Drake after Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” topped “NOKIA” on Spotify.

Kanye West unleashed a chaotic stream of posts after Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” bumped Drake’s “NOKIA” from the top of U.S. Spotify, accusing supernatural forces of meddling in the charts and reigniting his long-running grudge against fellow rappers.

“It’s love and hate for Drake but man this not real man Luther is not dethroning Nokia,” West wrote. “They really coming for Drizzy huh.

He continued, “I heard the devil asks God for permission before teaching sinners they lesson,” adding “Seems like the Devil is has been given free reign to go after Drake.”

The post quickly spiraled into a broader rant, with West dissing Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator, calling them “the two most overrated so called artist” and claiming Lamar “can not rap.”

Despite the harsh words, West briefly shifted gears to praise Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, even as he continued to assert his dominance over Lamar.

“Man Top Dawg has always been such a good dude great energy and it fell upon my heart to bring this up amidst all of my Kendrick slander,” West wrote. “And it’s love to Kendrick and all his people Kendrick could have sent that Donda verse in though when I needed him.”

He added, “Kendrick or nobody could beat me at nothing.”

The posts didn’t stop there. West jumped into a thread from Drink Champs asking who the best rapper is bar for bar. When one user listed Eminem alongside Kendrick and J. Cole, West responded, “J COLE AND KENDRICK CANT TOUCH THE WHITE BOY.”

He also reposted other replies that named himself, Eminem and CyHi the Prynce as top-tier lyricists.